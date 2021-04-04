The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan may create uncertainty in neighbouring Xinjiang. Photo: AFP The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan may create uncertainty in neighbouring Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan might improve China’s security, analysts say

  • Some observers believe the pull-out may create more instability in neighbouring Xinjiang, but others say Beijing may benefit in the long term
  • The real threat to China’s national security is the growing branch of Isis in the region, which is being suppressed by the Taliban, says one academic

Liu ZhenRachel Zhang
Liu Zhen in Beijing and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Apr, 2021

