Staff in personal protective equipment work inside the tunnel where the deadly train derailment occurred, north of Hualien, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters Staff in personal protective equipment work inside the tunnel where the deadly train derailment occurred, north of Hualien, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China

Taiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train after crash killed 50

  • Remaining body from last week’s crash was trapped under a 15-tonne train bogie, according to Hualien fire department
  • Taiwan transport minister offers resignation and government promises compensation, saying it will do everything it can to help survivors and relatives

Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:44pm, 5 Apr, 2021

