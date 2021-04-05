Staff in personal protective equipment work inside the tunnel where the deadly train derailment occurred, north of Hualien, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train after crash killed 50
- Remaining body from last week’s crash was trapped under a 15-tonne train bogie, according to Hualien fire department
- Taiwan transport minister offers resignation and government promises compensation, saying it will do everything it can to help survivors and relatives
