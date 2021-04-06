Tourists in Hsinchu, Taiwan, are pictured in March 2021 visiting the Baoshan second reservoir amid low water levels during an islandwide drought. Photo: Reuters Tourists in Hsinchu, Taiwan, are pictured in March 2021 visiting the Baoshan second reservoir amid low water levels during an islandwide drought. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s tough drought measures cut home water supply two days a week, curb industry water use

  • Taiwan’s chip makers rely on ultrapure water and have plans in case of further restrictions
  • Yuchi Township chief leads group prayer for rain at Sun Moon Lake where the water level has dropped to a historic low

Updated: 6:33pm, 6 Apr, 2021

