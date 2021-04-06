The dead animal was found on the north of the island on Sunday. Photo: CNA The dead animal was found on the north of the island on Sunday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan tests herds for African swine fever after infected dead pig washed ashore

  • Movement controls imposed near where the dead animal was found on the north of the island on Sunday
  • The island has been on guard since the disease ravaged farms on mainland China in 2018 and 2019

Updated: 6:14pm, 6 Apr, 2021

