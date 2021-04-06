Taiwan has begun testing animals for African swine fever and putting in place movement controls near where a dead pig infected with the disease was washed ashore over the weekend. Taiwan has remained free of the disease, but has been on guard after the deadly virus ravaged farms in mainland China during 2018 and 2019, and is once again affecting the world’s most populous country. In a statement, Council of Agriculture minister Chen Chi-chung said a dead pig washed ashore in northern Taiwan on Sunday and was confirmed to have the virus the following day, which he said was a perfect match for the strain circulating in the mainland . While pig herds in the nearby area are in good healthafter initial inspections , the government has already taken steps to ensure no infection, Chen said. Eleven piggeries with 2,719 head of animals within a 10 km (6.2 miles) radius of where the dead pig was discovered have had their movements restricted, which also goes for workers and vehicles at the farms, he added. Tests are also being carried out on the pigs, Chen said. “We are also requiring all slaughter house veterinarians across the country to strengthen pre- and post-mortem inspections.” While dead, infected pigs have washed ashore on Taiwan-controlled islands which sit right next to the mainland, this is the first time one has been discovered on the main island of Taiwan. The government has also asked the coast guard to step up their patrols to prevent dead pigs from floating across to Taiwan, Chen added.