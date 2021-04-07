An IMF report on global financial stability says economic vulnerabilities in China are “driven by riskier corporate borrowers”. Photo: Xinhua An IMF report on global financial stability says economic vulnerabilities in China are “driven by riskier corporate borrowers”. Photo: Xinhua
IMF urges China to reduce corporate debt risk made worse by heavy pandemic lending

  • Chinese financial authorities should stop providing such easy access to capital, especially to ‘riskier borrowers’, International Monetary Fund says
  • China made it easier for businesses to borrow during the pandemic to keep them and the economy afloat, and loans went to many struggling firms 

Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 3:50am, 7 Apr, 2021

