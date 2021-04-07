Beijing is expanding the vaccination programme to include residents who are from Hong Kong and Macau as well as people over 60. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China opens up vaccination to people from Hong Kong and Macau on mainland
- National Health Commission does not specify which vaccines will be given but those who don’t join in now may be charged for a jab in future
- Beijing will not restore border until Hong Kong has zero infections
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
