US President Joe Biden speaks about proposed infrastructure investment on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden says his US$2.3 trillion infrastructure plan is essential for US to compete with China
- The wide-ranging proposal will help ensure US global leadership in the face of a rising China, president says
- ‘America is no longer the leader of the world because we aren’t investing,’ he says in promoting his plan.
Topic | US Politics
