Rescue workers pull a train carriage from the tunnel in Hualien on Tuesday after the deadly crash. Photo: Reuters Rescue workers pull a train carriage from the tunnel in Hualien on Tuesday after the deadly crash. Photo: Reuters
Rescue workers pull a train carriage from the tunnel in Hualien on Tuesday after the deadly crash. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China

Illegal foreign worker detained over deadly Taiwan train crash

  • Worker from Vietnam is the second suspect to be held over the island’s worst railway disaster in decades
  • Fifty people were killed and over 200 were injured after the train hit a truck that had slid onto the tracks

Topic |   Taiwan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:20pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescue workers pull a train carriage from the tunnel in Hualien on Tuesday after the deadly crash. Photo: Reuters Rescue workers pull a train carriage from the tunnel in Hualien on Tuesday after the deadly crash. Photo: Reuters
Rescue workers pull a train carriage from the tunnel in Hualien on Tuesday after the deadly crash. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE