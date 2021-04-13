Former factory worker and current gym manager Xu Wei, 63, exercises with a self-made barbell. Photo: Reuters
Ageing Chinese bodybuilders keep old Beijing gym alive after decades
- The former railway factory workers built their equipment themselves out of scrap metal 40 years ago
- Founder opened the gym a year after China’s ban on ‘bourgeois and narcissistic’ bodybuilding was lifted
Topic | China Society
Former factory worker and current gym manager Xu Wei, 63, exercises with a self-made barbell. Photo: Reuters