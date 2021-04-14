US Navy officers aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin monitor a Chinese vessel in the East China Sea on April 4. Photo: US Navy US Navy officers aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin monitor a Chinese vessel in the East China Sea on April 4. Photo: US Navy
US Navy officers aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin monitor a Chinese vessel in the East China Sea on April 4. Photo: US Navy
China

US intelligence assessment moves China to the top of the threat list

  • A report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence begins with a section on ‘China’s push for global power’
  • The first threat assessment of Joe Biden’s presidency picks up where the Trump administration left off

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:19am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Navy officers aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin monitor a Chinese vessel in the East China Sea on April 4. Photo: US Navy US Navy officers aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin monitor a Chinese vessel in the East China Sea on April 4. Photo: US Navy
US Navy officers aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin monitor a Chinese vessel in the East China Sea on April 4. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE