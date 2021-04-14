Retired champion athlete Zhang Shangwu sings in a Baoding car park in March, using an app and smartphones on a tripod to live-stream his performance. Photo: AFP
Former champion Chinese gymnast back on the streets doing handstands and singing for money
- After an injury ended his career, Zhang Shangwu made headlines a decade ago when he was spotted begging in Beijing
- It led to a job, but he has since served jail time for theft and was recently seen performing in a Baoding car park
Topic | China Society
Retired champion athlete Zhang Shangwu sings in a Baoding car park in March, using an app and smartphones on a tripod to live-stream his performance. Photo: AFP