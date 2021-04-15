A screenshot of China Global Television Network (CGTN) America’s profile page on Twitter shows the label “China state-affiliated media”.
Why are Twitter ‘China state media’ labels only applied to Chinese employees?
- Beijing-sponsored outlets employ a number of non-Chinese workers in prominent posts, yet none are labelled by Twitter
- Concerns of fairness and safety come amid rising incidents of violence and harassment in the US against Asians and Asian-Americans
