A screenshot of China Global Television Network (CGTN) America’s profile page on Twitter shows the label “China state-affiliated media”. A screenshot of China Global Television Network (CGTN) America’s profile page on Twitter shows the label “China state-affiliated media”.
Why are Twitter ‘China state media’ labels only applied to Chinese employees?

  • Beijing-sponsored outlets employ a number of non-Chinese workers in prominent posts, yet none are labelled by Twitter
  • Concerns of fairness and safety come amid rising incidents of violence and harassment in the US against Asians and Asian-Americans

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 11:03pm, 15 Apr, 2021

