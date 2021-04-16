Chen Si is believed to have averted hundreds of potential suicides by talking to people on the bridge in Nanjing. Photo: AFP
China’s desperate saved by ‘Angel of Nanjing’ at noted suicide bridge
- The bridge spanning the Yangtze River is believed to be the scene of the most suicides in the world
- Volunteer Chen Si believes he has helped more than 400 people step back from the brink on his regular visits
