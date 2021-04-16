The US Treasury Department is not labelling China as a currency manipulator. Illustration: Reuters The US Treasury Department is not labelling China as a currency manipulator. Illustration: Reuters
US Treasury’s new list of currency manipulators does not include China

  • US Treasury Department, in first foreign exchange report of the Biden administration, keeps China on a watch list for its practices
  • The report added Taiwan to the watch list but did not designate it as a currency manipulator

Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 10:24pm, 16 Apr, 2021

The US Treasury Department is not labelling China as a currency manipulator. Illustration: Reuters
