Buildings in Taipei shook as two earthquakes occurred in quick succession in eastern Taiwan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Buildings in Taipei shook as two earthquakes occurred in quick succession in eastern Taiwan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan rattled by two earthquakes, bracing for aftershocks

  • No damage was reported following Sunday’s 5.8 and 6.2 magnitude quakes on the eastern side of the island
  • Epicentre of both earthquakes was in Hualien county with weather bureau reporting likelihood of further tremors

Taiwan
Reuters
Updated: 11:09am, 19 Apr, 2021

