A march in Seattle calls for an end to violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. Photo: AFP
As ‘AAPI’ grows as label in US, Pacific Islanders point out uniqueness of their cultures and concerns
- ‘The path to equity is different for every ethnic group, and certainly very different for Asians as a whole versus Pacific Islanders’
- Acronym for Asian-American Pacific Islander is used regularly, but some have criticised its catch-all nature
Topic | Racism and prejudice
A march in Seattle calls for an end to violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. Photo: AFP