Ai Fen, director of Wuhan’s Central Hospital’s emergency department, has been locked in a month-long dispute with a private hospital group which she claims botched her care, leaving her almost blind in her right eye. Photo: Handout Ai Fen, director of Wuhan’s Central Hospital’s emergency department, has been locked in a month-long dispute with a private hospital group which she claims botched her care, leaving her almost blind in her right eye. Photo: Handout
Ai Fen, director of Wuhan’s Central Hospital’s emergency department, has been locked in a month-long dispute with a private hospital group which she claims botched her care, leaving her almost blind in her right eye. Photo: Handout
China Society
China

Hero Covid-19 doctor fights flaws in China’s private health system

  • Ai Fen was lauded during the early days of the disease and is attracting support in her own medical struggle
  • The Wuhan emergency doctor is in a dispute over claimed negligence she says left her nearly blind in one eye

Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ai Fen, director of Wuhan’s Central Hospital’s emergency department, has been locked in a month-long dispute with a private hospital group which she claims botched her care, leaving her almost blind in her right eye. Photo: Handout Ai Fen, director of Wuhan’s Central Hospital’s emergency department, has been locked in a month-long dispute with a private hospital group which she claims botched her care, leaving her almost blind in her right eye. Photo: Handout
Ai Fen, director of Wuhan’s Central Hospital’s emergency department, has been locked in a month-long dispute with a private hospital group which she claims botched her care, leaving her almost blind in her right eye. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE