A chemical plant on the Yangtze River in Hubei is dismantled in 2018 as part of efforts to curb pollution. Environment inspectors say they will “get tough” on officials who fail to act. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese environment inspectors vow to ‘get tough’ on local officials over pollution
- Ministry reveals details of cases including Tieling authorities who ‘long ignored’ complaints about waste water going into river
- Vice-mayor of another city, Chongzuo, is shown on state television being taken to view a tainted pond
