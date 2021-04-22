Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China

Taiwan planning for zero emissions by 2050, President Tsai Ing-wen says

  • Island ‘cannot fall behind the international trend’, she says at Earth Day event in Taipei
  • ‘The supply and demand ends of the market must change the logic of their thinking, seize new business opportunities,’ she says

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:43pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE