Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan planning for zero emissions by 2050, President Tsai Ing-wen says
- Island ‘cannot fall behind the international trend’, she says at Earth Day event in Taipei
- ‘The supply and demand ends of the market must change the logic of their thinking, seize new business opportunities,’ she says
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s previous target, set in 2015, was to halve emissions between 2005 and 2050. Photo: Bloomberg