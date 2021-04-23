Zhou Zhengyi was sentenced in 2007 to 16 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement but released early last year. Photo: AFP
Chinese fraudster Zhou Zhengyi takes job as adviser to cosmetics firm
- Disgraced tycoon says he does not have a financial interest in skincare products manufacturer Honey Grow but became interested in e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic
- Zhou was released from prison last year after serving 13 years behind bars for bribery and embezzlement
