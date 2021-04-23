Zhou Zhengyi was sentenced in 2007 to 16 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement but released early last year. Photo: AFP Zhou Zhengyi was sentenced in 2007 to 16 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement but released early last year. Photo: AFP
Zhou Zhengyi was sentenced in 2007 to 16 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement but released early last year. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese fraudster Zhou Zhengyi takes job as adviser to cosmetics firm

  • Disgraced tycoon says he does not have a financial interest in skincare products manufacturer Honey Grow but became interested in e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Zhou was released from prison last year after serving 13 years behind bars for bribery and embezzlement

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2021

