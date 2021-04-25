Sanya, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, is expected to be crowded with big spending holidaymakers during the May holiday. Photo: Reuters Sanya, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, is expected to be crowded with big spending holidaymakers during the May holiday. Photo: Reuters
Sanya, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, is expected to be crowded with big spending holidaymakers during the May holiday. Photo: Reuters
China braces for May holiday surge as Covid-19 threat recedes

  • Travel demand is expected to explode as health officials give their blessing to enjoy the break without fear of the pandemic
  • Huge numbers are expected to be on the move as many families reunite for the first time since the new coronavirus emerged

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 25 Apr, 2021

