Sanya, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, is expected to be crowded with big spending holidaymakers during the May holiday. Photo: Reuters
China braces for May holiday surge as Covid-19 threat recedes
- Travel demand is expected to explode as health officials give their blessing to enjoy the break without fear of the pandemic
- Huge numbers are expected to be on the move as many families reunite for the first time since the new coronavirus emerged
Topic | China Society
Sanya, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, is expected to be crowded with big spending holidaymakers during the May holiday. Photo: Reuters