US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House as his climate envoy, John Kerry, listens during the virtual summit with world and business leaders on Friday. Photo: The New York Times/Bloomberg
Joe Biden frames climate change battle as chance to create jobs, boost economy
- ‘Using just today’s technologies won’t allow us to meet our ambitious goals,’ Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says on final day of climate summit
- US president also warns that leaders’ commitments without action are just ‘hot air’
