A crowded street in Wuhan on April 4, about a year after the city’s coronavirus lockdown was lifted. China’s census has reportedly found the nation’s population has declined. Photo: Kyodo
China reportedly set to announce its first decline in population since 1949
- Financial Times says latest census figures are expected to show nation’s population slipping to less than 1.4 billion
- The figures were supposed to be released earlier this month but have been delayed, according to FT
