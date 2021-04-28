A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout
Chinese crews begin cleaning up 500-tonne oil spill near Qingdao
- 12 vessels have been dispatched to deal with the accident, Shandong Maritime Safety Administration official says
- Agency said on Wednesday that the spill – now estimated at 3,420 barrels – was only ‘minor’
Topic | China Society
A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout