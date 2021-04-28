A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout
A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout
China Society
China

Chinese crews begin cleaning up 500-tonne oil spill near Qingdao

  • 12 vessels have been dispatched to deal with the accident, Shandong Maritime Safety Administration official says
  • Agency said on Wednesday that the spill – now estimated at 3,420 barrels – was only ‘minor’

Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:13pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout
A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil were spilled into the sea. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE