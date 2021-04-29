US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: AP
China

Biden casts US-China relations as a battle for the century

  • US president tells joint sessions of Congress Xi Jinping is ‘deadly earnest’ about China becoming the most consequential nation in the world
  • Relationship will be a litmus test of the merits of democracy versus autocracy and a competition to develop the technologies of the future, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 11:28am, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE