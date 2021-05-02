Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP
Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP
China Society
China

Luxury goods: Chinese students taught how to spot real from fake

  • The second-hand luxury market in China is booming, but a vast trade in counterfeits lies in wait for ill-informed bargain hunters
  • So one man has launched a course teaching would-be traders how to tell the difference between the two

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:30pm, 2 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP
Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE