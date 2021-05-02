Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP
Luxury goods: Chinese students taught how to spot real from fake
- The second-hand luxury market in China is booming, but a vast trade in counterfeits lies in wait for ill-informed bargain hunters
- So one man has launched a course teaching would-be traders how to tell the difference between the two
Topic | China Society
Students in Beijing pay about US$2,400 to learn how to spot real luxury goods from fakes. Photo: AFP