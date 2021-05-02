More than 1.1 million people visited attractions like the Forbidden City in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AFP
China’s May Day holiday a shot in the arm for domestic tourism
- Day trippers, holidaymakers take 56.4 million trips on Saturday, more than twice the number from last year, transport ministry says
- In Beijing, over 1.1 million people descended on the city’s tourist attractions
