China

China’s May Day holiday a shot in the arm for domestic tourism

  • Day trippers, holidaymakers take 56.4 million trips on Saturday, more than twice the number from last year, transport ministry says
  • In Beijing, over 1.1 million people descended on the city’s tourist attractions

Topic |   China travel
Kristin Huang
Updated: 4:00pm, 2 May, 2021

