Beijing’s pet hotels are charging US$77 a night over May Day holiday

Pet owners in Beijing are paying upwards of 500 yuan (US$77) a night for their animals to stay in so-called pet hotels, according to a state media report. Average prices range from 80 yuan for a day’s accommodation at an out-of-town place to 300 yuan in accommodation nearer the city centre, China News Service (CNS) reported on Sunday. The most expensive venues charge more than 500 yuan a day for a “presidential suite” and extra for additional services like “games, running and swimming”, it said, adding that prices tended to be higher during holiday periods. China’s transport ministry estimates that more than 265 million trips will be made across the country during the five-day May Day holiday. Some pet owners sent their furry friends to pet hotels before Saturday so they could start their travels early and avoid the traffic jams. The CNS report cited a study by iiMedia Research that said the value of China’s pet industry could reach 600 billion yuan by 2023. The number of pet-related business registrations in China has increased by about 38 per cent a year since 2016. More than 370,000 such operations were registered in 2020, a rise of 89 per cent from the previous year. Market research firm Euromonitor said Chinese consumers spent 17.5 billion yuan on their pets in 2017 and that the figure could rise to 46.3 billion yuan by 2022. Some people make money by looking after other people’s pets in their own homes, according to the CNS report. Wang Zeng, A Shanghai-based photographer, was quoted as saying he could earn up to 50,000 yuan during the five-day holiday by hosting up to a dozen cats and 20 dogs, with help from his parents. He said he normally charged 58 yuan a day for a cat and 158 yuan for a dog, but his rates went up to 150 yuan and 450 yuan during public holidays. Some people prefer not to send their pets to a strange place when they go on holiday and instead hire nannies to look after them in their own homes. This costs between 100 and 200 yuan per visit, according to the CNS report.