The father is accused of using the money to take his new wife on holidyay. Photo: Bloomberg The father is accused of using the money to take his new wife on holidyay. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Chinese man ‘sold son and used money to go on holiday’

  • Police in Zhejiang province accuse the father of selling the two-year-old to a childless couple for US$24,400
  • The man was given custody of the boy after getting divorced, but he is alleged to have got rid of him to avoid the burden of caring for him

Topic |   Children in China
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:43pm, 2 May, 2021

