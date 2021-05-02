The father is accused of using the money to take his new wife on holidyay. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese man ‘sold son and used money to go on holiday’
- Police in Zhejiang province accuse the father of selling the two-year-old to a childless couple for US$24,400
- The man was given custody of the boy after getting divorced, but he is alleged to have got rid of him to avoid the burden of caring for him
Topic | Children in China
