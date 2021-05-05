Indigenous hunter Tama Talum (right) and his neighbour pose with their guns at a village in Taitung county. Photo: AFP Indigenous hunter Tama Talum (right) and his neighbour pose with their guns at a village in Taitung county. Photo: AFP
Indigenous hunter Tama Talum (right) and his neighbour pose with their guns at a village in Taitung county. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s indigenous tribes hope court will protect hunting traditions

  • Court to rule on whether hunting limitations on Taiwan’s indigenous people are discriminatory and unconstitutional
  • Activists hope the ruling could begin to redress legal and social restrictions placed on indigenous communities

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:40pm, 5 May, 2021

