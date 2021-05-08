Authorities in Hangzhou are on the hunt for the last of three leopards that escaped from a local wildlife park. Photo: Shutterstock Authorities in Hangzhou are on the hunt for the last of three leopards that escaped from a local wildlife park. Photo: Shutterstock
Leopards spotted in east China city after escaping from safari park

  • Video footage of big cats prowling the streets and tea plantations of Hangzhou viewed more than 4 million times
  • Animal park issues apology after earlier denying any of its animals were missing

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:36pm, 8 May, 2021

Authorities in Hangzhou are on the hunt for the last of three leopards that escaped from a local wildlife park. Photo: Shutterstock Authorities in Hangzhou are on the hunt for the last of three leopards that escaped from a local wildlife park. Photo: Shutterstock
