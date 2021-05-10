The search continues for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP The search continues for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP
Safari park in China concealed leopard escapes for weeks, police say

  • Revelation fuels anger over park’s response and footage showing the big cats being brutally hunted by packs of dogs
  • Two of the leopards have been recaptured but search continues in Hangzhou hills for the third

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:18pm, 10 May, 2021

The search continues for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP
