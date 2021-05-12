“For decades, the Chinese Communist Party – with Wall Street’s help – has exploited US capital markets and American investors to build its national champion Chinese companies that help modernise the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army,” said Zach Mottl, chairman at the Coalition for a Prosperous America. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US industry group applauds NYSE move to delist three Chinese telecoms companies
- The exchange rejects the appeals by China Mobile, China Unicom (Hong Kong), and China Telecom to remain on the US stock exchange
- The NYSE starts the process to delist the companies’ American depositary receipts in 10 days
“For decades, the Chinese Communist Party – with Wall Street’s help – has exploited US capital markets and American investors to build its national champion Chinese companies that help modernise the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army,” said Zach Mottl, chairman at the Coalition for a Prosperous America. Photo: Getty Images via AFP