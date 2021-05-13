US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai faces pressure regarding Asia-Pacific trade pact
- Senate Finance Committee hearing reflects bipartisan support for talks regarding the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Tai faces backlash for her backing of a proposal to waive coronavirus vaccine patent protections
Topic | US-China trade war
