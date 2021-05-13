Taiwan working to restore power after blackout hits 6 million homes

Tech powerhouse Taiwan started phased island-wide blackouts on Thursday after an outage at a coal and gas-fired power plant , as the government said it was working to resume normal supply by evening. The world’s biggest contract chip maker , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, said some of its facilities had suffered a “brief power dip” but power had been restored. In a text message, the government said its grid did not have sufficient electricity capacity after the outage at the power plant in the southern port city of Kaohsiung. Several cities reported blackouts, the official Central News Agency said, as a top official appealed for calm. “The government has a grasp of the situation,” cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters. “Citizens please remain calm and there’s no need for panic.” All units of the Hsinta power plant in Kaohsiung were shut after an “incident”, Lo said, without giving details or saying what caused the outage. Utility Taipower said more than 6 million homes were hit by the outage, which it blamed on a technical failure at the power plant. The blackouts would run in rotation until 4.40pm, it said, with a decision on any extensions to be made later. The economic ministry said it was working to restore supply by evening. The main international airport near Taipei, the capital, and the high-speed rail line were operating normally, the transport ministry said.