Taiwan working to restore power after blackout hits 6 million homes

  • World’s biggest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co also suffers ‘brief power dip’
  • The island’s government says it is aiming to resume normal supply by evening

Reuters
Updated: 6:47pm, 13 May, 2021

The Hsinta power plant in Kaohsiung was shut after an “incident”, the government said. Photo: Wikipedia
