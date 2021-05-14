Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows a still-under-construction replica of the Titanic ship in Daying County in China's southwest Sichuan province. It will be the centrepiece of a theme park in southwest China, where tourists can splash out for a night on the true-to-size vessel. Photo: AFP Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows a still-under-construction replica of the Titanic ship in Daying County in China's southwest Sichuan province. It will be the centrepiece of a theme park in southwest China, where tourists can splash out for a night on the true-to-size vessel. Photo: AFP
Titanic history brought to life with replica to open as Chinese tourist destination

  • Reproduction of ill-fated passenger liner, complete with working steam engine, will star at a theme park in Sichuan province
  • Replica took over US$150 million and six years to build – longer than the construction of the original Titanic

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:19pm, 14 May, 2021

