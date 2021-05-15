Members of the Thai-American community, along with political leaders and members of law enforcement, participate in a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles on April 8. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
Amid a wave of violence against Asian-Americans, some push for more of their history in classrooms
- Teachers and advocacy groups have warned that Asian-American history remains largely absent in US schools
- In some states legislators and school boards have slowly begun taking steps to introduce Asian-American and Pacific Islander history to schools
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
