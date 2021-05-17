A boat is stranded on a dried lake bed in Sun Moon Lake in Nantou county in central Taiwan amid a heatwave on the self-ruled island. Photo: AP
Taiwan, gripped by heatwave and drought, struck by power cuts for second time in a week
- Phased blackouts first hit the island, which major chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing call home, on Thursday
- Those cuts followed an outage at a plant in the southern city of Kaohsiung, worrying investors amid a global chip shortage
Topic | Taiwan
A boat is stranded on a dried lake bed in Sun Moon Lake in Nantou county in central Taiwan amid a heatwave on the self-ruled island. Photo: AP