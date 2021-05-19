Capital flow between China and the US slowed as the rhetoric against Beijing became louder under former US president Donald Trump. Photo: AP
US-China cross-border investment drops to lowest level since 2009
- The investment between US and China dropped to US$15.9 billion in 2020, much less than the US$70 billion invested in 2016, according to a report
- US capital invested in China dropped by roughly a third from the year earlier to US$8.7 billion last year
Topic | US-China relations
