A review by the Joe Biden administration will look at whether the policies against Chinese companies should be reworked, or even revoked. Photo: Sipa USA via TNS
US delays China investment ban as Biden team aims to clarify policy scope
- Treasury Department says US investors are allowed to trade securities in subsidiaries of Chinese companies that are on a blacklist until June 11
- A Biden administration review will look at whether the policies against Chinese companies should be reworked, or even revoked
Topic | US-China trade war
