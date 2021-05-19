A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Shanghai event to promote Fast & Furious 9 cancelled over ‘security threat’
- Universal Pictures, the film’s distributor, says it ‘received threats which attempted to prevent the event being held normally’
- The action blockbuster starring Vin Diesel is set to hit cinemas on Friday, having made over US$15 million in advance ticket sales in China
