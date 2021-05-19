A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China Society
China

Shanghai event to promote Fast & Furious 9 cancelled over ‘security threat’

  • Universal Pictures, the film’s distributor, says it ‘received threats which attempted to prevent the event being held normally’
  • The action blockbuster starring Vin Diesel is set to hit cinemas on Friday, having made over US$15 million in advance ticket sales in China

Topic |   China Society
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 10:55pm, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
A pedestrian passes a poster for Fast & Furious 9, which opens in mainland China on Friday. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE