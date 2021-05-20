“As we look at the European picture, the constraints they are under, the general interests that we hold in common, Europe will end up doing a balancing act,” said Charlene Barshefsky, former United States trade representative. Photo: K.Y. Cheng “As we look at the European picture, the constraints they are under, the general interests that we hold in common, Europe will end up doing a balancing act,” said Charlene Barshefsky, former United States trade representative. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
“As we look at the European picture, the constraints they are under, the general interests that we hold in common, Europe will end up doing a balancing act,” said Charlene Barshefsky, former United States trade representative. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
China

Europe is not an easy ally against China, former US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky says

  • ‘Europe will end up doing a balancing act,’ says Barshefsky
  • China overtook the US to become the top trading partner with the European Union in 2020

Topic |   China-EU relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 3:55am, 20 May, 2021

