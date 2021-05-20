“As we look at the European picture, the constraints they are under, the general interests that we hold in common, Europe will end up doing a balancing act,” said Charlene Barshefsky, former United States trade representative. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Europe is not an easy ally against China, former US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky says
- ‘Europe will end up doing a balancing act,’ says Barshefsky
- China overtook the US to become the top trading partner with the European Union in 2020
Topic | China-EU relations
“As we look at the European picture, the constraints they are under, the general interests that we hold in common, Europe will end up doing a balancing act,” said Charlene Barshefsky, former United States trade representative. Photo: K.Y. Cheng