Soldiers disinfect the streets of Taipei’s Wanhua district, which is home to scores of hostess teahouses. Photo: Reuters
Taipei’s Covid-19 spike traced back to hostess teahouses
- At least 516 of the 900 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Wanhua district had links to one or more of its 176 hostess teahouses
- Venues began appearing in the area after brothels were ordered to close in 1997, police officer says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
