Soldiers disinfect the streets of Taipei’s Wanhua district, which is home to scores of hostess teahouses. Photo: Reuters Soldiers disinfect the streets of Taipei’s Wanhua district, which is home to scores of hostess teahouses. Photo: Reuters
Taipei’s Covid-19 spike traced back to hostess teahouses

  • At least 516 of the 900 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Wanhua district had links to one or more of its 176 hostess teahouses
  • Venues began appearing in the area after brothels were ordered to close in 1997, police officer says

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:35am, 21 May, 2021

