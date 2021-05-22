US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor at the signing of an executive order on the economy on February 24. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
As US-China tech war rages, Washington debates steps beyond just blocking the competition
- Debate continues over how much the government should be involved in research and development, and whether a single agency should oversee national tech strategy
- US tech policy is divided between the Commerce, Defence and Homeland Security departments, as well as the National Security Council, each with a different focus
Topic | US-China tech war
US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor at the signing of an executive order on the economy on February 24. Photo: Getty Images via AFP