US President Joe Biden smiles after signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act in the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington. Photo: AP
Joe Biden signs Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law to combat abuse towards Asian-Americans
- ‘We are committed to stop the hatred and the bias,’ says Biden
- The legislation enjoyed widespread bipartisan support, a rarity in Washington these day
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
