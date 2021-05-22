South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US, South Korea willing to engage with North Korea for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula
- US, South Korea also pledge close cooperation on a number of other strategic fronts ranging from Myanmar to the South China Sea
- US President Joe Biden announces the appointment of Sung Kim, as Washington’s special envoy to North Korea
