South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
China

US, South Korea willing to engage with North Korea for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula

  • US, South Korea also pledge close cooperation on a number of other strategic fronts ranging from Myanmar to the South China Sea
  • US President Joe Biden announces the appointment of Sung Kim, as Washington’s special envoy to North Korea

Topic |   South Korea
Owen ChurchillMark Magnier
Owen Churchill  and Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 7:57am, 22 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE