CCTV captured the moment a man drove his car through a busy pedestrian crossing in Dalian. Photo: Handout CCTV captured the moment a man drove his car through a busy pedestrian crossing in Dalian. Photo: Handout
Safety in China
Five killed as hit-and-run driver ‘takes revenge’ for failed investment

  • Suspect ploughed through pedestrian crossing at 108km/h in downtown area of northeast China city of Dalian, police say
  • Driver, 32, held on charge of ‘endangering public security’ and could face death penalty

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 7:10pm, 23 May, 2021

