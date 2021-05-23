CCTV captured the moment a man drove his car through a busy pedestrian crossing in Dalian. Photo: Handout
Five killed as hit-and-run driver ‘takes revenge’ for failed investment
- Suspect ploughed through pedestrian crossing at 108km/h in downtown area of northeast China city of Dalian, police say
- Driver, 32, held on charge of ‘endangering public security’ and could face death penalty
Topic | Safety in China
