Rescuers search for victims at the scene of the tragedy in Gansu. Photo: Xinhua Rescuers search for victims at the scene of the tragedy in Gansu. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese authorities accuse ‘certain’ officials of putting profit before safety after ultramarathon tragedy

  • The country’s top disciplinary body has ordered an in-depth investigation into the event in Gansu after 21 competitors were killed in freezing mountain weather
  • Local authorities across the country have tried to cash in on the boom in endurance sports, but concerns are growing that some event hosts are cutting corners

Mimi Lau
Updated: 7:01pm, 24 May, 2021

