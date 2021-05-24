Rescuers search for victims at the scene of the tragedy in Gansu. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese authorities accuse ‘certain’ officials of putting profit before safety after ultramarathon tragedy
- The country’s top disciplinary body has ordered an in-depth investigation into the event in Gansu after 21 competitors were killed in freezing mountain weather
- Local authorities across the country have tried to cash in on the boom in endurance sports, but concerns are growing that some event hosts are cutting corners
