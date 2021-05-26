Nanchang, a city in the eastern province of Jiangxi has already experienced high water levels along the Ganjiang. Photo: Xinhua Nanchang, a city in the eastern province of Jiangxi has already experienced high water levels along the Ganjiang. Photo: Xinhua
China Society
China

China braced for heavy summer floods as global warming blamed for extreme weather

  • More than 70 rivers have already exceeded warning levels and rain in some parts of the country hit record highs in recent weeks
  • Government warns of major floods through to August with water levels on the Yangtze and its tributaries set to rise further

Reuters
Updated: 3:43pm, 26 May, 2021

