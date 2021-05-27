Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, China on February 3. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden calls for further probe into origins of coronavirus pandemic, urges transparency from China
- The US president requests further analysis on pandemic’s origin, to be completed in 90 days
- US will work with ‘partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation’, Biden says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, China on February 3. Photo: Reuters